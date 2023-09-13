BILLINGS, Mont. --Wednesday, The Billings Industrial Revitalization District, or 'BIRD' hosted a community meeting to discuss possible renovations to North Park, which they hope will increase safety and bring more people and families to the park.

Director of BIRD, Michelle Harkins said, right now they are looking to get community input on adding an ADA accessible dog park and a disc golf course... all to improve access for people living downtown.

"Right now, the closest dog park to North Park is between 6 and 7 miles away and there is no dog park in the city center. There are a lot of people living around this community, who have smaller yards, and are in apartments. I've been working with the police, the chamber, and the parks department and this seems like a good fit for a dog park in this area and help activate this park." Said Harkins

She also said while they're still in the planning phases... they have already reached out to the local disc golf community -- to come up with a course that's ready for people who are just getting into the sport.

"There are going to be a lot of improvements to this park, increasing the foot traffic, increasing the number of people who really want to come to this park, and view these things and have access to these new improvements, it's going to really reduce the crime and the safety. " said Harkins.