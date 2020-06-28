BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Food Bank got a new coat of paint this weekend, with dozens of volunteers working on the project.

JustServe and their volunteers put in some serious work to clean up and give our local Billings Food Bank a bit of a face lift.

Sherlye Shandy, CEO of Billings Food Bank was looking to deep clean and paint her building in preparation of reopening their programs.

But after reaching out for help, JustServe stepped up to take on the project, "It's a good feeling to have it all cleaned and dusted and the things we don't have time to do since it's been a bit of a hectic time, doing a big service to us, and we appreciate it.", Shandy said.

According to Shandy, nearly 50 volunteers showed up Saturday.

While it wasn't an easy task, it's was just another days work for JustServe, "I mean honestly it's kind of nice to escape and to focus on others, than maybe ourselves, and I think that's where you find true happiness, when you're doing things for other people.", said Natalie Warnick, JustServe Specialist for Billings.