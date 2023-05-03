The Billings Fire Department prepares for wildland fire season
Travia Forte
-
- Updated
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Fire season is approaching and to prepare, the Billings Fire Department had its annual Wildland Fire Training session this week at Riverfront Park. During Wednesday's training, Billings Firefighters practiced effective communication and how to successfully put out a wildland fire.
Wildland fire training is part of the regular curriculum of training for firefighters. Fire Department Engineer Craig Riske said wildland fires are unpredictable, which amplifies the danger level.
"Wildland fires can dramatically change from what looks like a very small grass fire and can pick up in intensity, becoming a very big fire in just a matter of minutes on windy days. We need to be able to respond and suppress the fires quickly and most importantly safely to keep them from becoming a big fire," said Riske
Captain Rick Shauer said this was his first time attending the wildland training and he's looking forward to brushing up and learning new skills.
Captain Shauer added that Wednesday's session provided a realistic scenario that allowed firefighters to make sure they are well-equipped to put out wildland fires.
"It's really complicated when you come out here and do these things. there are a million different things that can go wrong and the better prepared you are going into it and it just kind of takes that stress level and reduces it, by even a little bit its a big difference. if you don't have to mess around with simple things like radio, channels, and communication and you already know that going into it -- the stress level decreases and just makes everything go that much smoother is kind of a big thing." said Captain Shauer
This year's Wildland fire training consisted of practicing communication over walkie-talkies during a wildland fire, clearing brush while going through a hypothetical scenario of an active fire, and practicing when and how to use a fire blanket while fighting a fire.
The Fire Department said even though wildland fires are not as common in Billings compared to other parts of the state, it's always better to be prepared.


Recommended for you
