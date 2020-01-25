The Big Sky Optimist Club is hosting the winter craft, vintage, and vendor market this weekend.

BILLINGS, Mont., -- This market event happens three times a year and has been going on for over three decades in hopes to raise money for the local boys and girls club. There are over sixty vendors selling a variety of items ranging from antiques, handcrafted items, jewelry and so much more.

Colleen Phillips, The Vice President of the Big Sky Optimist Club explained what people can expect at the event, “We’re doing the flea market, they buy the tables and sell their products the vendors do, I went out and there's beautiful jewelry that can be purchased for nice prices.”

Looks to be a good opportunity to buy loved ones a gift and support your local Boys and Girls Club