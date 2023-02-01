BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Business Improvement District or BID is one of just four nonprofits operating as part of the Downtown Billings Alliance...

The BID Street Team works hard to keep Downtown Billings enjoyable for everyone.

Just last year, the team said they got rid of over 3,000 bags of trash, installed nearly 200 flower baskets, and removed over 200 miles of snow within the downtown area.

It was started in 2009 by property owners in the downtown looking to tidy up streets for the community.

Director of BID, Joe Stout said the BID Street Team is in charge of tidying up nearly 20 blocks in Downtown Billings.

"it's almost 8 miles of sidewalk that we take care of everyday including snow removal, and sweeping, emptying trashes and picking up trash, and watering flower baskets and removing graffiti -- things like that." Said Joe

Lacey and Kenzie both work downtown and they have noticed the Street Team's hard work.

"It's nice to know that there are individuals out here keeping the downtown area looking clean. Billings is a rather windy city so lots of stuff blows around whether its intentional or otherwise so its nice to know that's taken care of." Said Lacey Gonzales.

"I love that there are people who love this place as much as I do and what a great gig to get to take care of the place you love." Said Kenzie Lombardi.

BID also works with two police resource officers from the Billings Police Department who patrol the area.