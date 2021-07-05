BILLINGS - The Humane Society has been getting a number of calls from the public about baby wildlife near them, asking, 'what's the best way to be looking out for an animal in need?'

Dave Pauli, with The Human Society of The United States, says sometimes the best thing to do is leave the wildlife be.

Pauli says people see baby fawns or fledgling birds on their own in their backyards or in the wild and are concerned for the animal's well-being.

But he says the animal's mother is likely not far from the area, keeping an eye on their young.

The only time humans should intervene is if an animal is in danger, like if they are being attacked by a pet, or if it is injured.

But in general, Pauli says to follow the catchphrase, "If you care leave them there."

"And it really means that sometimes we are not acting in the animal's best interest when we bring them in. The primary reason being, is that I can not teach an animal all the things its mother can teach it. Humans are just not equipped to do that. So, if you care, leave them there so the mothers can raise them the way they are supposed to be raised," Pauli said.

However, there are other ways animal-lovers can look out for any furry friends out there.

Pauli says there is nothing wrong with leaving a water source outside for passing wildlife. But, he advises you to avoid leaving out any food which will attract too many animals.