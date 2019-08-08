Taco fans descend on Palm Springs, California to get what's being called the ultimate vacation experience.

The newly opened Taco Bell hotel, 'The Bell', features the first-ever Freeze Lounge which serves specialty drinks. It also features an on-site salon that offers taco-bell inspired nail art.

And of course, guests can get all the signature menu items during their stay.

Restaurant officials say the hotel concept has been in the works for about two years, but it only took about two minutes for rooms to book up.

Officials say they'll soon be welcoming a couple celebrating their honeymoon after getting married at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas.