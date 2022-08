The Beartooth Pass has been a work in progress since the 1930s. Most recently, this year, 2022, when a mixture of snow pack and rain washed out portions of the roadway, limiting access to this areas like Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana.

The good news right now, the roadway is back open. You can access places like Cooke City and Silver Gate. Which means so much, to not just tourists, but to the livelihoods of hundreds of people who live in these communities.