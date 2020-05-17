BILLINGS, Mont. - Good news for all the films buffs out there. Theaters are one of the businesses allowed to open their doors to the public, so now a downtown theater is getting ready to welcome back all the local moviegoers.

The Babcock is one of the few theaters in the state reopening Friday, May 22nd.

The Art House will be showing Jurassic Park for the first week, and will follow that up with Jaws the next week.

Brian Oestreich, Creative Director for Art House Cinema, says new movies won't release for a few months, so they wanted to show classic films people love and can re-experience with friends or family.

Brian says he thinks people are getting tired of watching movies at home and are ready for something more, "Especially in a theater where you're going to have the big screen and the sound and everything around it, it makes for a whole new experience and people just need a little bit of a chance to escape right now and also to slowly start building that community back up."

Brian says both of their Art House Cinemas will be open next Friday, and for those not ready to get back to the theater, they will continue to offer films for people to screen at home.

You can check out their website, http://arthousebillings.com/, if you're interesting seeing their at home selection.