The Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings Shows Free Screening of "Murder In Big Horn"
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday afternoon, the Billings community got the chance to watch a free screening of "Murder in Big Horn", a three-part documentary at the Babcock Theater. The docu-series directed by Razelle Benally and Mathew Galkin, tells the story of the murder and disappearance of missing indigenous women and the struggles their family and friends have endured, as they attempt to seek justice for their loved ones.
Organizers shared about how impactful and important this series is to the local native and non-native community. Deputy Director of Western Native Voices, Ta'jin Perez, said the film will challenge viewers to recognize the realities of subjects that are rarely discussed.
"We are really excited to have this in billings especially as the film goes over this is a major area where traffic is involved, where people go missing, and where indigenous people are often mistreated and often relegated to second-class citizens, so its incredibly important not just for the context for what we have going on in the country and in the state. but specifically in this area."
Perez said this is important to keep the conversation about the missing indigenous population going not just on a local community level, but on a state-wide policy level as well.
You can watch "Murder in Big Horn" on streaming services like Hulu, Showtime, and Amazon Prime with a subscription.
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
41°
Clear
55° / 32°
11 PM
40°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
38°
2 AM
36°
3 AM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Billings PD releases names of Ace Hardware robbery suspects
- New evidence reportedly exonerates hit-and-run suspect in Hardin
- Flint Rasmussen's revolutionary rodeo career, and what's next for the man from Choteau
- Identity of Billings motorcyclist killed in an accident April 8th released
- Unwanted graffiti gives one Billings Southside business owner trouble with the city's code enforcement
- Four new officers welcomed to Billings Police Department
- Protest held for shooting victim Salimon Nava
- Midland Rountable releases rosters for MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series
- Topz Sandwich Company opens it's fourth location in Billings
- Retrial begins for 1999 Murder Case at Yellowstone County Courthouse
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.