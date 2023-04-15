The Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings Shows Free Screening of "Murder In Big Horn"

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday afternoon, the Billings community got the chance to wat ch a free screening of "Murder in Big Horn", a three-part documentary at the Babcock Theater. The docu-series directed by Razelle Benally and Mathew Galkin, tells the story of the murder and disappearance of missing indigenous women and the struggles their family and friends have endured, as they attempt to seek justice for their loved ones.

Organizers shared about how impactful and important this series is to the local native and non-native community. Deputy Director of Western Native Voices, Ta'jin Perez, said the film will challenge viewers to recognize the realities of subjects that are rarely discussed.

"We are really excited to have this in billings especially as the film goes over this is a major area where traffic is involved, where people go missing, and where indigenous people are often mistreated and often relegated to second-class citizens, so its incredibly important not just for the context for what we have going on in the country and in the state. but specifically in this area."

Perez said this is important to keep the conversation about the missing indigenous population going not just on a local community level, but on a state-wide policy level as well.