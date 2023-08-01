To do light painting, you need to use a long exposure to capture the path of a moving light source. Set your camera to manual mode and try starting with a shutter speed of around 30 seconds. Keep ISO as low as possible and set your aperture according to the style of shot you want.

Many of you have seen the final product on Social Media. We had the opportunity to tag along with local artist, Daniel Kessel to see what it took to bring this skill to life.

"I've been light painting for about seven years with light painting," Kessel explained. "The limit is your imagination you can create whatever your mind a little technique what you imagine, but with that I can trace this fantastical magical seen that I lay on top of which already there."

His company, Alienated Productions, is a leader in corporate photography, weddings photography, landscape photography, and much more. Daniel took us to the Billings Rims long after the sun set over the Magic City.

It's a lot of trial and error. Those who attempt this creative outlet know that all too well. But it's a close-knit community. Artists share tips and hints with one another, finding inspiration from fellow artists.

"Why don't just copycat people," explained Kessel. "But I find inspiration from people I look up to you and admire, and that comes into my ideas as well. "