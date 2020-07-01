BILLINGS, Mont. - Some unfortunate news for our local vendors, The Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market is postponing the annual downtown Billings farmers market due to safety reasons.

In years past, the farmers market is filled with dozens of vendors and hundreds of local residents buying fresh home grown products.

This year, President of Board of Directors for Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market, Shelli Gayvert, says after reviewing the rules and regulations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus put in place by our state, the board decided they are unable to follow the guidelines.

Gayvert says to continue with the market, they would need to limit the amount of vendors and public attending the event, but Gayvert says that would not be comfortable for anyone.

Instead, Gayvert is encouraging vendors to set up around town on their own, until they can safely hold the farmers market, "Look for these vendors to be set up around town, support them, that would be perfect, just support them if you can find them, and look for them.", said Gayvert.

If you're interested in supporting local vendors, contact Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market on there website, click here, http://www.yvfm.org/index.html.