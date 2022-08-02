BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings.

I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new restaurant to talk about his journey from Mexico to Montana.

"Yo siento como si es una familia que tengo con mis clientes."

"I feel as if my clients are my family."

Ricardo tells me he moved to the U.S. when he was 16 years old and immediately went to work. As life went on, he wanted something different.

He had some friends who owned a restaurant in Idaho, so he decided to visit them and learn the business. But Montana still wasn't on his radar, until a traveling customer showed up.

"Un cliente de Red Lodge iba aya al otra camion donde yo estaba, iba y me decia: 'vete a Red Lodge.' Y entonces yo dije 'pero donde queda?' Yo nunca habia venido para estos lados. Y entonces un dia lo buscue y dije 'voy a ir a ver que tal me parece.'"

"A client from Red Lodge went to the other truck where I was working at, and told me: 'go to Red Lodge.' So I wondered 'where is it?' I had never come to these parts. And then one day I looked it up and said to myself, 'let me go see how I like it.'"

Once he rolled into town, he fell in love with the area and the people and decided to open up a food truck in 2011.

Even though he didn't speak English very well, he wouldn't let that stop him from connecting with the community, and Red Lodge welcomed him with open arms.

"Osea a mi me han recibido muy bien, y me han apoyado siempre. Hasta la fecha me siguen apoyando. Por eso estamos aqui."

"I mean, they have received me very well, and they have always supported me. To this day they continue to support me. That's why we're here now."

He's had to close his restaurant and relocate a few times, but he says that love from the community kept him going.

"Tengo miles de mensajes, mensajes que te motivan a estar ahi todavia. Que dicen 'sabes que no queremos que te vayas nunca - queremos que estes aqui', y eso te da mas motivacion para estar aqui."

"I have thousands of messages, messages that motivate you to keep going. They say 'you know we never want you to leave - we want you to be here.' and that gives you more motivation to be here."

As time went on and his customer base grew, he knew he had to expand outside of Red Lodge.

"Nos motivamos mas abrir este negocio aqui en Billings porque tenemos muchos clientes que de hecho en el invierno manejan hasta Red Lodge para ir a comer. Y entonces pensamos en facilitar mas las cosas y poner algo aqui."

"We were more motivated to open this business here in Billings because we have many clients who actually drive to Red Lodge in the winter to go eat. So we thought it would make things easier to put something here."

I asked him why he and so many other migrants travel to the united states to establish their livelihoods.

"En Mexico, no hay mucha facilidad para salir adelante. Los sueldos son muy minimos osea que sacas nada mas para estarla pasando. Y aca con un sueldo minimo, sacas para pasarla y queda un poquito para ir ahorando. En Mexico no tienen esa oportunidad."

"In Mexico, it's not easy to get ahead. The salaries are very minimal, so you barely make enough to get by. And here with a minimum salary, you can make enough to get by and there is a little left to save. In Mexico they don't have that opportunity."

Now, he's eagerly waiting for his customers to visit his newest restaurant.

"Ellos ya me conocen. Siempre los recibo como se merecen. Siempre con un actidud positivo, jugando con ellos. Ya me conocen ellos como soy."

"They already know me. I always receive them the way they deserve. Always with a positive attitude, always laughing with them, joking with them. They know how I am."

You can find La Palmita in the Rendevouz Casino in front of Costco off of King Avenue on the West End of Billings.