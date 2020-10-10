BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings residents had the chance to support the ,'HER Campaign', Saturday morning, by running in the 5th annual 'Run For Her' fundraiser.

This years run also went virtual, which Founder and President, Britney Higgs says helped them have their biggest event ever.

The non-profit works to provide healing and restoration for women escaping sex trafficking. Higgs has been running a safe house since 2017 where recovering women are walked through a healing process and provided resources.

Higgs says the success of Saturdays fundraiser will help expand their housing network.

"This is a big issue in our world, it's a big issue in our community and the fact that awareness is becoming more of a big deal and people are getting behind this movement of, no, we're going to stop this. Freedom really does get the final say, so we appreciate our community coming out and rallying," said Higgs.

If you missed Saturdays race, and are interested in supported the 'HER campaign', click here.