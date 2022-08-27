BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today in the Magic City is the fourth annual Yellowstone Food Truck Battle.

Forty food trucks have gathered, not only to compete for the title of best food truck in Yellowstone County for 2022, but also to raise money for veterans.

Rene Cartelli, Committee Chair of the Food Truck Battle says she started the Food Truck Battle in 2018 specifically to help veterans.

She's says, not only does Montana have one of the higher amounts of veterans per capita, but it also has one of the higher veteran suicide rates.

Rene adds, she is aware that there is a serious need for veteran support, so she decided one hundred percent of all proceeds will go to organizations that help veterans.

"Particularly we support a program called veterans matter that helps support homeless veterans and helps get them into housing and today we have housed over 75 veterans just in Montana through the money that we've been able to donate to them." Says Rene.

She says, each year more and more people show up to enjoy the amazing food from all over the Treasure state.

Adding – each food truck has something different to offer from acai bowls to egg rolls.

First time competitor and owner of Wagon Wheel Kettle Corn Darren Johnson is excited to be part of this amazing cause.

"It's my first time here and I'm just really glad to be here and itlooks like it's going to be a really good day."

Last year there were 5,500 people in attendance and this year there were 1,600 by noon.

A few of those participants couldn't wait to dive in and eat some good food. Like Jake Dabis, who brought his daughter and niece. They says its their first time and they are thrilled and hungry

Last year’s champions Mia’s Lumpia and The Corn Dog Company are battling this year to defend their title and help support our military veterans