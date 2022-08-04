BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tomorrow evening is the 21st year of the Magic City Blues Festival – a local event that brings musical artists from across the nation and even some from right here in our own backyard.

If you plan to attend there are some changes to the festival this year you'll want to be aware of...

Thursday, at the Pavilion at Metra Park crew members and event organizers are setting up a weekend pack with amazing talent.

In the past, the blues festival was held downtown on Montana avenue, but the main stage was a little too big to fit this year talent, so they moved it to the Pavilion at MetraPark.

This year will also be an all-ages event, which means fun for the entire family.

I spoke to Will Goodridge, Public Relation for Magic City Blues Festival, Of the festival, he says he's expecting quite a turnout, especially with big names this year like Lynard Skynard and St. Paul and The Broken Bones.

“I’m really hoping that they will like the change. You know we’ve got a couple of people who are kind of upset that we’re moving it, which you know we love that location but we are hoping for bigger and better things here, and it’s still outside and it has that big street party fill. I'm hoping that a lot of people will take that from it. It's still a great time – still that a great party and its gonna be super fun.” says Will

Goodridge adds, They're expecting about 5 thousand people this weekend.

Concert-goers will also get to hear from local talent like the Soul Funk collective.

We spoke with band members Pat and Brooke who are also Billings locals, about what it means to finally reach the big stage, here in the Magic City.

“We’re playing blues fest this weekend – and just to really soak that in – like – from where we were – like a class at MSUB [Billings]– and how far we’ve come to be here and play this festival. I think its really special -- I think its really cool – oh yea – its going to be awesome – yea we’re ready to party.” says the band members

Not only are Brooke and Pat excited to be performing this weekend, but they are also excited to share the stage with the big names that inspire their sound.