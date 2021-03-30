BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings business owner said ice cream saved their business during the hardest times of the pandemic.

Owner James Totten of Skate World in Billings said the skating rink had to shut down for a few months when the pandemic first started. Even when they were allowed to reopen, business fluctuated depending on what was happening with the pandemic.

"It was scary," he said. "I will tell you, 2020 was probably the scariest, most difficult year in my forty years of being in the business. Yeah, it was bad."

Before the pandemic, birthday parties were a huge part of the business. Totten said pre-pandemic, some days 90% of the building was full of birthday guests. That quickly changed when the pandemic started.

"We had to refund all the deposits," he said. "We wrote checks and we wrote checks. It was all going out. Nothing was coming in."

The solution came when Totten was visiting family in another state. He saw people lined up in a mall parking lot for ice cream.

"I'm looking at these people in a pandemic, lined up, getting ice cream," Totten said. "And, I'm thinking to myself , 'Why don't we cut a hole in the front of our building, figure out whose ice cream this is and start selling ice cream?' So, consequently, Fourth of July we were fully operational, not as a roller skating rink anymore, but as an ice cream stand, a walk up bistro. To tell you the truth, that's what saved us: ice cream."

Totten said finding freezers for the ice cream was a challenge.

"Finding freezers was the hardest part during the pandemic," he said. "We drove all over the state, North Dakota, Wyoming."

Totten said they cut a hole through the 14 inch wall of Skate World to sell Joe's Cones. The ice cream is named after Totten's father.

Totten said they are back to about 70% of normal business, and the ice cream is here to stay.