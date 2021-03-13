Thailand fruit banquet hosted to celebrate elephants

Thailand held a fruit Banquet for dozens of elephants in an ancient capital city Saturday.

The feast was held with hopes that Coronavirus travel restrictions would ease soon and foreign visitors will return and revive the tourism industry.

It was part of a celebration to mark Elephant Day and in past years a big draw for foreign tourists.

The tourism-reliant country has yet to left a travel ban imposed last April to curb the outbreak, keeping most foreign travelers and investors away.

Elephants have been a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand throughout its history, used for labor, transport and in battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.