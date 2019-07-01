KULR (Laurel)- A parade, food and craft fair, and of course fireworks.

It's all back for the 4th of July in Laurel.

As with any 4th of July celebration that include fireworks, safety can often be an oversight.

"Fireworks can be a ton of fun, but they can also be quite dangerous at the same time. So it's finding a balance between fun and safety," said Laurel Volunteer Fire Department Public Relations Officer Jayson Nicholson.

Not only are Laurel authorities preparing for a week of fun, the local fire department is providing some tips on being cautious with this holiday's most popular past time.

"Make sure you have a fire extinguisher and water on hand in case something goes wrong so you can put out the fire right away," said Nicholson.

He also advises not holding any of the fireworks in your hand. Although it may seem like common sense, Nicholson says they receive plenty of calls about explosives gone wrong.

It's not only fire hazards that come by from fireworks but also there's a lot of injuries that occur with them too," said Nicholson.

4th of July Events:

Pancake Breakfast 6AM-11AM

Chief Joseph Run: Begins near Laurel High School Track. 8 milers will start at 6:30AM and 2 & 4 milers will start at 7AM.

The Kiddies Parade: 10AM at Western Security Bank

The Grand Parade: 11AM

The Food and Craft Fair: 9AM-9PM

Activities and Entertainment: All Day

Fireworks: As soon as it gets dark in Thompson Park.