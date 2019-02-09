25th Montana Chevy Raffle benefits Special Olympics Montana

You have a chance to win a brand new truck, while also helping out a great local organization, Special Olympics Montana.

Special Olympics Montana is participating in the Montana Chevy Truck Raffle for the 25th straight year. All the proceeds will benefit local youth and adult Special Olympics athletes.

Andrew Minchew has been working with Special Olympics Montana since 1997. He says the raffle is their biggest fundraiser of the year, benefiting about 250 local athletes.

He said Billings will send 80 people on two buses to the state competition in Great Falls in May and all the money raised helps pay for those trips and programs.

There are ten great prizes up for grabs in the raffle including the grand prize truck, gas gift cards, and other rewards.

Each raffle ticket costs five dollars and if you don't win, you still helped fund amazing experiences for Montana's Special Olympics Athletes.

Minchew explained why Special Olympics are important for the athletes. "It's a socialization thing for them like the little girl here that's selling tickets that's being helpful and stuff like that, it just helps them helps the program to get them out get them motivated doing exercises not just sitting and getting lost in the system."

The Special Olympics Montana booth will be at center court in Rimrock Mall on Saturday and Sunday. You can find them at other locations around town like Albertsons coming up soon, selling raffle tickets until they leave for Great Falls in May.

Winner of the raffle will be announced on May 19th.