A group of 5th graders have taken it upon themselves to their part, and help the less fortunate in the Billings community.

"Kids can take charge too. Kids can do it as long as they have adult supervision, otherwise, no."

Ten-year-old Miranda Miller said she saw a video in church, which inspired her to help the homeless. So she gathered up with some of her friends, and decided to take action.

For the next couple weeks, Miller and her friends would meet at different houses and at recess to organize a bake sale.

After getting permission from the Elysian Elementary's Superintendent, and lots of baking from the kids' parents, the group had a bake sale on Friday.

Purchases from students, teachers, and $20 from the superintendent (a large contribution according to Miranda), the group raised $350.84 for the less fortunate.

One member of the group raising the money, Allison Watt said, "It's really fun that we all kind of aren't just thinking about ourselves, but we want to help other people, but we are also doing it together."

On Sunday, the kids got together at Miranda's house to brainstorm what they should do with the money. After lots of deliberation, Miranda said the group is going to buy backpacks filled with needed items like toiletries and warm clothes.

The other half of the money will be donated to local shelters like Montana Rescue Mission and The HUB. But the kids aren't done yet.

Miranda said they're considering other projects to raise more money, and they hope to serve at a local shelter soon.

"Help other people, because a lot of the world is getting sadder and people are doing more ridiculous things. So, with just a few people helping and inspiring others and then them inspiring others, we can make the world a happier place," Miranda said.

The students involved in the bake sale to help the homeless are Maya Kane, Alia Frank, Elena Villavicencio, Haylee Petty, Ben McCall, Samuel McCall, Bella Gratwohl, Shaylee Levitt, Samantha Smith, Allison Watt, and Miranda Miller.