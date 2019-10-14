KULR (Billings)- Students sat around as they watched their teachers compete, in the name of AG.

"The agriculture industry is the number one industry in Montana," says AG Extension Agent of Yellowstone County, Callie Cooley.

Educating our youth about the back bone of our great state is the focus of 4th graders at the Northern International Livestock Exposition.

Cooley knows this is a great opportunity for students.

This will help our future ranchers identify what they're seeing as they drive by acres upon acres of farmland.

"We teach them about the five main crops grown in Yellowstone County so that they understand kind of what they're seeing when they go by a field and what they're used for," says Cooley.

Corn, barley, wheat, alfalfa and sugar beets round out the list and kids were lucky enough to experience all of these crops first hand.

"It's really good to have these kids understand where there food is coming from, what it's used for, so that they kind of know the truths behind it as well," said Cooley.

Other parts of today's educational agriculture experience included soil conservation, native weeds, grasses and plants.