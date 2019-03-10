Not too long ago, we brought you a story about a group of 5th Graders from Elysian Elementary, who took it upon themselves to help the less fortunate in our community.

After being inspired by a video at church, Miranda Miller and her friends raised over $350 from a school bake sale, with the intentions to buy multiple needed items to help the homeless.

Since then, friends and family, as well as others in the community have donated clothes, snacks, and money to their cause.

On Saturday, they gathered to put together 30 care packages in backpacks full of their favorite snacks, toiletries, and warm clothes. Each toiletry kit included shampoo, body wash, lotion, and chap stick.

The kids decided they wanted to donate these backpacks to the women and children at Montana Rescue Mission's Women and Children's Shelter.

"Our goal is to have 100 backpacks filled and distribute them to either shelters or on our own. And I'm excited to see the expression on their face and like how happy they'll be to have someone helping them and like I know I'd be really happy if I had someone to help me get back on my feet again," said Miranda Miller.

On Sunday the kids and some of their parents went to donate the items to 20 women and 8 children at MRM.

The ladies at the shelter in attendance were able to pick out clothes and backpacks they liked, as they spent some time with the girls sharing stories with each other.

"For the girls to think about us you know in this time of need and all that's been happening and it's cold and for them to take the time and think about us to pack the backpacks and be so wonderful it was like the best thing I was happy and even to get a visit with them is great," said Women's Shelter resident, Marie Casares.

But Miranda says they're not done yet.

"No it goes on until everybody has a home, everybody in Montana is better instead of on the streets... cold," said Miller.

Tiffany Miller, Miranda's mom, said she and her daughter wrote a letter as well, asking local businesses to help with their cause. She said so far Wal-Mart, Costco, and Kohl's among other businesses have donated store gift cards and are looking to contribute further in the future.