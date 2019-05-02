It's the fourth annual Yellowstone Valley Gives event for the Magic City. The free event is open to the public in Downtown Billings. At this community event, you can find food, fun, music, and people -- much like a block party!

"Yellowstone Valley gives is an annual event hosted by the Billings Community Foundation. This is our fourth annual giving day and we are super excited to be out downtown," says Lauren Wright, executive director of the foundation. "We've got food trucks, non-profits, donors, community members out just really celebrating all the wonderful things that make Billings such a great place to live, work, play, and serve."

Yellowstone Valley Gives is a two day event where you can meet many of the people behind the non-profit organizations within the Billings Community. The event is a fundraiser for non-profit organizations, with 110 non-profit organizations participating and an end goal of raising 200 thousand dollars.

Emily Nantz with Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley says this is the first year the organization is participating.

"We want the community to know that we are still in Billings, we're still in Yellowstone County," she says. "We're still building houses for those who need affordable and safe and decent housing."

The executive director for the Billings Community Foundation says it's important for the community to get to know these non-profits.

"It's absolutely critical that we engage our community in what the non profits are doing," she says. "When you look at what makes a community strong, what makes people want to move into a community, to stay in a community, looking at those non profits is a really good indicator of how vibrant your community really is."

Donating to this event will help non profits in the community thrive and continue to make Billings a better place.