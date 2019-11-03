6th Annual Stuff Your Stockings Gift Festival takes place in Billings

The 6th Annual Stuff Your Stockings Gift Festival concluded today in Billings.

The festival featured over 60 craft, gift and home decor vendors selling their products.

Vendors made gift baskets that would be offered up as raffle prizes with all the proceeds benefiting Karlee's Nail Painting for a Cause.

Seniors also received BOSS Bags from Blessing Our Special Seniors, an organization that means a lot to festival organizer Lori Sorensen.

"So this event has been really huge, my husband passed away a year ago and when he was at the nursing home I realized that there were so many people that didn't get gifts for Christmas and not that its about that but I just feel like there are some people that miss out so we just like to give back," says Sorensen.

Sorensen says that next year's festival is set to take place on November 7th and 8th.