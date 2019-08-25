5th Annual Mustangs Mega Candy Drop

Following today's Mustangs game kids of all ages lined up down each baseline before running into the outfield where 1,000 pounds of candy laid spread out.

Prior to the candy drop Sibanye Stillwater gifted St. Vincent's HELP Flight Program with a check of $35,500. The HELP (Helicopter Emergency Lifesaving Program) Flight Program is the flight air ambulance program that provides transportation for seriously ill or injured patients.

DOWL also granted St. Vincent Children's PICU and pediatric program with a check of $20,000.