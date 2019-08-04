96th Annual Marine Corps National Convention in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- This is the 96th year that the Marine Corps League is hosting their annual national convention, but for many veterans, this is their first time in the Magic City.

Tom Lowry is a Marine Corps veteran himself and plays a key role in organizing the convention. "Coming in they wanted a western atmosphere to find out what the west is really like, so tonight we're going to take them out to ZooMontana, show them a buffalo and a bear, and some of the rocky mountain animals," says Lowry.

The week is filled with a wide range of activities from historic tours, shopping trips, and wine and beer tasting. There will even be an entertainment program tomorrow night featuring the High Country Cowboys that is free and open to the public. All you have to do is walk up to the front door of MetraPark at 6:30 p.m.

"It's just exciting seeing everybody get together, and for a lot of folks this is their annual vacation and they have an opportunity to get together and see people they haven't seen since last year and we reunite some of the folks, get them together that were in the service together and that's always fun and they get to visit and tell stories and talk about old times," Lowry continues.