18th Annual Magic City Blues Festival this weekend

This weekend is the 18th annual Magic City Blues Festival. About a dozen artists will be performing today and tomorrow in downtown Billings.

This event is for those 18 and older. You need to plan on bringing your ID.

Also, no coolers or carry-ins are allowed. Chairs will be at the venue and concessions are available on site.

According to Magic City Blues Promoter Tim Goodridge, plan on a great time even if there's some wind or a few drops of rain.

Goodridge said, "We're in Montana, and over the course of 18 years we've seen it all. And, all you do if something happens, you delay a bit and then everybody dries out and has fun. And, oddly enough those kind of weather events build a sense of community and it gives you a great story to relay down the years"

This year, the festival is raising money for Kelkers Kids. Kelkers Kids is a pediatric fund at Billings Clinic that helps families whose kids are being treated for cancer or serious blood disorders.

Montana Avenue is closed at North 25th Street August 2, 3 and 4 for the festival.

Tickets are still available. You can go here for more information: http://www.magiccityblues.com/buy-tickets