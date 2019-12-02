34th Annual Festival of Trees set to begin Thursday

The 34th Annual Festival of Trees begins this Thursday at the Metra Park Expo Center with this years theme 'Christmas around the world.'

The first day of the festival includes a gala and tree auction starting at 6 p.m. and will feature 37 trees all decorated differently to highlight various Christmas traditions around the world.

The festival will continue Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will include various activities such as brunch with Santa, Tea in the Trees and more. Gift boutiques will also be available with shopping from a variety of vendors.

Various forms of entertainment will be going on both days including choral and dance groups.

Admission prices are $3 for per person, $10 per family (2 adults) and children 6 and under get in for free.