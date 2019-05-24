MISSOULA - The 48th Annual Big Sky Corvette Meet is coming to town May 24 - 26.

The event is hosted by the Hellgate Corvette Club and they are expecting around 130 corvettes to meet in the Karl Tyler Chevrolet and Cadillac dealership. The weekend will consist of fun runs and the opportunity to see some cool cars, as well as the chance to meet some fascinating people.

Corvette owners come in all flavors. Some keep their corvettes in perfect condition, while others, like Donald Matlock, Hellgate Corvette Club president, drive their's daily.

"We can appreciate each other and appreciate what makes each other's heart happy and still do what we want to do," said Matlock.

Matlock said people are coming from across the treasure state, even as far as Arizona, for the meet up. Next year the meet will be in Bozeman, and circulate through other major Montana cities after. A full schedule and other details are at the link below.

http://bigskycorvettemeet.com/