Police in Texas Thursday called the stabbing of two students a targeted attack.

The incident happened first thing Thursday morning in the school's cafeteria.

The alleged suspect is a recently suspended classmate of the students.

Police said at least one of the stabbed students had a previous altercation with the accused attacker earlier in the week.

Police arrested the one student and took the two victims to the hospital. Their conditions are not known. Police are not releasing any names because the students are all around 16-years-old.

A school spokesperson said classes resumed following the attack with extra police patrolling campus.