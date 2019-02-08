In the city of Freeport, Texas, an entire community, rallying around a little girl, who is battling cancer.

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and has been fighting cancer for two of those years.

Her dream is to be a police officer.

And Thursday, the Freeport Police Department made that dream come true.

Dozens of officers, family, and friends gathered for an official swearing-in ceremony... Complete with the oath, uniform, and badge.

Chief Ray Garivey, Freeport Police Dept. said, "In my 27 years, this thing will be the best thing for my career, and should be for everybody here. It's more than just putting bad guys in jail."

After the ceremony, Abigail showed off her uniform, her badge, and her handcuffs.