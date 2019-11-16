Texas A&M and University of Washington are looking for dogs to participate in study

This study is for the dogs, and we mean literally!

Researchers from Texas A&M and the University of Washington are looking for 10,000 dogs to participate in a 10-year study about aging.

Vet records, DNA samples, and gut microbes will be collected, and their owners will have to complete regular surveys on their diet and exercise.

Also 500 dogs will test a pill that could possibly slow the aging process.

And no need to worry, your pooch will still live at home during the course of the study.

The scientists also hope that some of what they learn can also help people live longer.

To nominate your four-legged friend, click here.