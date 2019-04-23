A coroners inquest is underderway at the Yellowstone County Courthouse to determined if the shooting of Chance Mavity by Billings police officers was justified.

Chance Mavity was killed in the officer involved shooting on a January 20, 2019.

Two Billings police officers were involved in the shooting. They were 36-year-old Kodi Kaiser and 29-year-old Brad Mansur.

On that day, at approximately 1:55 pm Sunday, officers responded to Northside Pawn located in the 2200 block of 1st Ave. N. in regards to some people trying to pawn stolen objects, which included firearms.

According to testimony Tuesday, Cassandra Lee, Mavity’s ex-girlfriend, called the pawn shop to let them know Mavity and two others were coming to the pawn shop to pawn stolen guns. Lee had located Mavity through an app on her phone according to Detective Ryan Kramer.

Northside pawn shop manager Brandon Culver said a female and two males came into the store to pawn 3 or 4 rifles.

Detective Kramer testified that one man was identified as Adam Young, the woman was Kayla Young and the other man was Chance Mavity. Culver had called police on the non-emergency line after receiving the tip from Lee.

Culver said Mr. Young stepped outside to grab a range finder to pawn and began to speak with police. Culver stated Young became aware of this and also stepped outside to speak to police. Mavity remained in the shop and became uncomfortable, according to Culver, when he saw police were outside.

Culver continued saying Mavity then went out the front door towards 1st Ave N and left to the right walking towards Enterprise on N 23rd St, away from where police were parked. Culver then told officers where Mavity was headed.

Lead Detective Ryan Kramer said investigation showed Mavity had two officer cautions saying on file, “Chance has said he will shoot it out with police before going to jail. Chance is believed to have multiple firearms and drives a black Subaru Forester.”

In a later interview with Mr. Young, Detective Kramer said Mr. Young told him Mavity had said he would “smoke a cop.”

An "officer caution" is a flag to police that the individual poses a threat to harm officers. Detective Kramer explained this designation allows officers to prepare to use extra caution.

Officers arriving were aware of Mavity’s officer caution when they arrived to the pawn shop.

After officers confronted Mavity and the two other individuals he was with, a chase ensued around the area.

In an alley near N 23rd St. officers saw Mavity and began to issue commands to put his hands up and get on the ground. Mavity replies with profanities said Detective Ryan Kramer.

Billings patrol officers do not wear body cams but video was recording within the patrol car. Audio was being picked up allowing investigators to hear the exchange while the officers were out of view of the camera. Officers can be heard yelling “Drop the gun!” Multiple times before and after hearing multiple shots fired on the recording.

Lead Detective Ryan Kramer said Mavity was armed with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic hand gun. Kramer said lab results showed the gun was stolen two days prior.

Kramer said five rounds were fired out of the gun and no officers were hit.

Kramer said both officers fired rounds from their .40 caliber Glock handgun. The investigation showed Kaiser fired 15 rounds and Mansur fired 4 shots.

Detective Kramer said this officer involved shooting was unique because there is not usually an exchange of gun fire between both the officers and the suspect.

After the shooting, Mavity was still holding the gun in hands while on the ground according to Officer Hunter Cook who later arrived on scene. Officer Cook said Mavity never dropped the gun.

Cook said officers used a ballistic shield to approach Mavity’s body. He said Sgt. Cagle had to forcefully remove the gun from his hand. Then, they secured Mavity with handcuffs. Cook said he did not believe the scene was safe until Mavity was handcuffed.

AMR provided aid almost right after the handcuffing and soon announced Mavity was deceased said Cook.

Chief Medical Examiner for the state, Dr. Robert Kurtzman, said Mavity sustained eight gunshot wounds.

One wound on Mavity’s left arm was classified as independently fatal, but Dr. Kurtzman said it would not prevent the individual from participating in engaging activity such as lifting his arms. Dr. Kurtzman can also not confirm which wound/gun shot was sustained first.

Dr. Kurtzman added, four other gun shot wounds had an atypical entrance, meaning those bullets hit something else before striking the body.

Dr. Kurtzman said Mavity died from multiple gunshot wounds by homicide, estimated within seconds to minutes.

According to Dr. Kurtzman, Mavity also had a high level of methamphetamine in his toxicology report. He had 1.7 mg per liter of methamphetamine detected. He also had a low level of a muscle relaxer in his blood report. Evidence of recently used heroine was also found in Mavity’s urine.