Senator Tester demands answers from law enforcement agencies on the delayed response to the disappearance of 14-year-old Henny Scott.

Scott was found dead on Crow Agency last month.

Senator Tester wrote a letter to the FBI seeking answers to questions of what went wrong in their search for Scott.

The BIA reported Scott missing on December 13th, but the information wasn't public until December 26th.

Tester is also questioning the FBI and BIA's coordinated search efforts and what actions took place when they first learned of the teen's disappearance.

In a statement Tester says in part: "There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the circumstances of Henny's death, but it has become clear that the initial law enforcement response was unacceptable."

Members of the Northern Cheyenne community are asking for justice for Scott and missing indigenous woman.

Scott's grandmother Rynalea Whiteman is pleading for answers.

"So there's got to be justice, all the way around. No matter what it is, with the missing and murdered indigenous women. That's something that has plagued our reservations all over," said Whiteman. "Not just Indian country both in the United States and Canada. We're dealing with these at an alarming rate that there's got to be something done."

KULR-8 reached out to the bureau of Indian Affairs for the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes.

They referred us to the National BIA office in Washington, d.c.

a spokesperson for the department of interior said they cannot comment at this time due to the government shutdown.

In addition Senator Daines is also seeking for answers on the disappearances and murders of native american women.