Following an increasing number of deaths on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Senator Jon Tester says he is pushing for answers and accountability from federal law enforcement.

Senator Tester has sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), expressing concern over the ongoing public safety crisis on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. Tester urged the agencies to take steps to investigate the deaths and improve safety on the reservation.

"Over the past few months, multiple Northern Cheyenne Tribal members have been found dead on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, including Christy Woodenthigh, Kymani Littlebird, and Lonnie Flatness," Tester wrote. "My office has been in regular contact with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in hope of bringing more resources and greater transparency to these tragedies. It is clear that more attention and resources are necessary."

Tester asked the FBI and BIA to direct all available resources towards investigating the deaths and called on them to improve communication with the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and the families of the deceased.

