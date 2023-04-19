BILLINGS, Mont. - Sen. Jon Tester's office has announced his staff for his reelection campaign in 2024.

A release from Tester's office said many of the staff members are returning after working his 2018 campaign.

“We’re building an all-star team that knows Montana, knows how to win, and is ready to burn shoe leather from now until November to send Jon Tester back to the United States Senate,” Shelbi Dantic, campaign manager for Montanans for Tester, said in the release from Tester's Office. “I’m proud to be in this fight with them and I know we have the team that it takes to win.”

The following are the senior staffers working Tester's 2024 campaign: