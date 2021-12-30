The automaker says issues with the camera and the front trunk may increase the risk of accidents, and two separate recalls are issued.

One impacts Model Three cars made between 2017 and 2020, and relates to a cable that may separate blocking the rear-view camera feed.

The other affects more than 119,000 Model S cars that have a faulty trunk latch, that could result in the car's hood opening unexpectedly.

The recalls come after a Federal safety investigation into a feature allowing videogames to be played on the car's touchscreen when in motion.

Tesla has not responded to request for comment on the recalls.