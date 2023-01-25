BILLINGS, Mont - The 'Our Town' Grant has now awarded the Magic City with $50,000.00 for community Projects through the National Endowment ForThe Arts. The Federal Agency awards grants to community for projects that support the integrating of art, culture, and design activities into the community.

And newly appointed Artist In-Residence Terri Porta hopes the money will not only beautify the Magic City, but bring people together.

Terri said, she will work through the Making Art Grounded InTheCommunity – The Magic City Project to create large installations of art throughout the city.

Through the Magic City Project, Terri will create placemaking hubs along Billings first neighborhood bikeways -- where bicycle travel is prioritized.

The goals are to encourage those living or driving through the area to slow down and engage with the art.

Elyse Monat, Active Transportation Planner with the city, believes this will help promote safer neighborhoods.

"In terms of slowing traffic, the idea is that people will see something cool and they'll realize, oh I should slow down and take a look at this and also there are other people living in these areas as well, its really a place rather than somewhere I'm trying to speed through." Said Elyse.

Terr Said, it's important for her to collaborate with the community where the art is being installed, so that her art in these areas can represent not just her– butBillings as a whole.

"You know as an artist you take information in and you morph it into something you can work with and for me that information is going to be feedback from the community about this project and the things that come out of it are going to be directly related to what the community talked to me about." Said Porta.

Monat said, it's a big reason why Terri Porta was selected as the first ArtistIs Residence, because she believes in collaborating with the community throughout her on year contract.

"To me it's an interesting way to connect with the community It gives people who may not have a chance to see art on a regular basis and who maybe love it or just don't know that much about it to see it and engage with it." Said Terri.

Terri says she loves the way art can impact the community and wants to use her platform to encourage conversations and be a voice for those who may not have one.

The first art installation will be in Billings first neighborhood – the stretch between Rose Park and North Park.

The hope is to put it along nieghborhood bikeways, so people can enjoy the view as they travel through.

Terri tells said she’s excited to get to work in the Magic City and hopes her art installations will make Billings feel safer, and more vibrant.

Elyse Said, The City of Billings is currently accepting donations for the Magic City Project. She said, Although the grant is for $50,000, The Planning and Community still needs to match the awarded money.