TerraPower announces plans to build its first Natrium advanced nuclear reactor in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - At an event Wednesday, TerraPower announced it will build its first Natrium advanced nuclear reactor in the state of Wyoming.

The announcement event was hosted by Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon.

Participants at the event included U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Bill Gates, the founder of TerraPower; Chris Levesque, the president and CEO of TerraPower; U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; and Gary Hoogeveen, the president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power.

“Our families who live here are going to benefit from those jobs and the communities in which they live are going to benefit as well,” Sen Barrasso said. “Wyoming is the number one producer of uranium in the country. Now we are going to be able to use some of that uranium right here in Wyoming.”

You can watch the full announcement even on YouTube here.