FROMBERG, Mont. - Ten months after historic flooding, a Fromberg woman described the ongoing effort to rebuild.

Lindi O'Brien grew up in Fromberg. She has a few homes there now, all of which received some damage from the flood last June. NonStop Local met O'Brien at her childhood home.

"I was 12 when we bought this place," she said. "And it was, like I said, the 1908 farmhouse. A little bit of addition on it. Every little girl's dream. You've got horses. The barn... the barn out there is still the same barn. The root cellar. Yeah, it's home. Been home for a long time."

O'Brien said it was surreal watching her home flood.

"When I got home, the water was up to the back of the garden," she said. "And it's never been there. It's never been across that field. And it was coming across the road. And it was going in front of the garage. I told Ron, 'We need to get out of here. This is not the same.'"

"We started taking stuff as fast as we could, but it came so fast," she continued. "It was unbelievable."

O'Brien also recalled waves in the flood water.

"You wouldn't believe the waves that were coming in the buildings," she said. "When somebody would drive by- the waves. That was the part that was really weird. I'll show you on the front porch what happened. The waves knocked over refrigerators, stuff that was in the garage. It was unbelievable. We have four-foot-high marks, and my guess is from somebody driving in a wave."

"It didn't get into the electrical," she added. "You can see kind of the line of how high it got in here. But out there, like in that shop that's out there, it was to the door handles. But I think that could have been from waves."

O'Brien said trying to secure government assistance and insurance benefits has been time consuming and frustrating. She described trying to get FEMA assistance on her childhood home:

"We would go up to the church. We would tell somebody the story. They would put down what we were looking for. Then, they would want us to come back up. I don't know how many times. It was like every day you were up there. And then, they'd change it. No, it was this. No, it was that. 'Oh, your daughter's moving in?' 'Yes, I told you that.' 'Oh, then, that's different. That's a family.' They changed it so many times, the last time we went up there, the guy was like, 'There's so many changes on this. They're just going to tag you for fraud.'"

She's also concerned about the potential for flooding again. She said she would like to see more preventative work done on the river.

O'Brien said a bright spot through all of this has been the tremendous community help and support. She said churches, families, foundations and businesses have helped with meals, cleanup and donations.

"It was amazing. I mean, if you had to look at one thing, the volunteers and the people that we got that helped us. That was beautiful. I don't know any other word for it. It was an awful time. It was a horrible time. But everybody could laugh and help and smile. Many of these people I didn't know. They just showed up to help. They were doing some of the projects that nobody really wanted to do...pulling mud-laden carpet up."

"Everybody helped," she continued. "It was unbelievable."