PARK COUNTY, MT- Portions of Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance Road in Lamar Canyon (between Tower Junction & Lamar Valley) were successfully blasted on June 5th, 7th, and 8th.

Due to the large cleanup and removal of the materials associated with the blasting, closures originally planned for June 12th 7 15th are canceled.

Additional blasting is needed to complete the job, and road closers will be in effect during that time.

The closer windows are:

-June 14th from 7 PM-9 PM

-June 21st from 7 PM-9 PM

-June 22nd from 7 PM-9 PM

The contractor might not need the full 2-hour closure window, and it may open sooner depending on cleanup.

The public is asked to plan their trips accordingly.