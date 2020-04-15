Temporary ban on sale of flavored e-cigarettes ends

The temporary ban on the sale of flavored vape products expires today, meaning vape shops across town will be allowed to sell flavored vape products again starting tomorrow. The ban on flavored e-cigarette products was enacted in October and allowed vape shops to only sell flavors such as tobacco.

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services says vaping could lead to a higher risk of contracting the Coronavirus. The department says there is growing evidence that e-cigarette or vaping use could impact lung health.

However, B-Town Vapes Director of Business Nicholas Tietz believes it is it is still a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes. "There's four-thousand chemicals and seventy-two carcinogens inside of smoking a cigarette which is combustible and as well as getting that second hand smoke. Where in the vaping industry there's only four ingredients inside of that," says Tietz, "The Royal College of Physicians out in the UK, they have way more knowledge in the health care industry and they claim it to be 95% of a better alternative than smoking."

Tietz says they will be stocking their shelves with flavored e-cigarette products for sale tomorrow. B-Town Vapes is also selling hand sanitizer, individual rolls of toilet paper and other items that may be hard to find in stores.