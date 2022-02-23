BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service is reporting record overnight lows in temperature throughout the eastern part of Montana Wednesday.

National Weather Service Billings Montana is reporting the following record overnight lows recorded at the airports:

Billings: -21, old record -20 (1965)

Miles City: -24, old record -19 (2018)

Livingston: -27, old record -18 (2003)

Sheridan: -23, old record -18 (2003)

The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting scattered snow and ice on interstates throughout the City of Billings and most of southeast Montana as of Wednesday morning.

MDT said, "The forecast until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, February 23: Skies will be mostly cloudy becoming partly clear. Visibility will be ten miles. No precipitation is expected. Winds will be 6 mph from the northeast changing to 8 mph from the east-southeast. Temperatures will range from -21 to -17 F increasing to -6 to -4 F."