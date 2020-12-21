BILLINGS - Thanks to a joint effort between the Pretty Shield Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, seven teepees sit along the Rims just east of Swords Park.

William Snell Jr., President of the Pretty Shield Foundation, says the teepees stand as a symbol of hope to those who have lost loved ones or who may find themselves struggling during these times.

"We feel it is for hope and healing. I think it is vital at this time that the public has something like this," Snell said. Along with a symbol of hope, the display of teepees also serves as a memorial.

"We're asking people, if they want, they can write names on rocks and place them around teepees just in remembrance of those COVID has taken and other things like that."

While Dec. 21 is Snell's birthday, he says no gift can top the gift of inspiring hope in those who need it.

"It's really touched peoples hearts. They've shed tears, they've smiled. They feel that the people who have gone on are smiling as well. It's nice to see that that kind of healing can take place and to give them a degree of hope."