BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night.
The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm.
A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot.
One of the teenagers was arrested and remanded into Youth Services. The second suspect is outstanding as of Friday night.
23-2830 Robbery 1/13/23 2007 hrs 4900 blk Southgate— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 14, 2023
Sgt Schnelbach