BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teenagers robbed a convenience store Friday night.

The teens stole from a convenience store on the 4900 block of Southgate Dr. around 8:07 pm.

A store employee was assaulted and one suspect dropped a gun that accidentally discharged into his foot.

One of the teenagers was arrested and remanded into Youth Services. The second suspect is outstanding as of Friday night.

