BILLINGS, Mont. - Three teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Billings Monday morning.

Billings Fire Captain Doug Koffler told Montana Right Now there were three teenagers in the vehicle when it rolled over on Central Avenue and Shiloh Road. Dispatch originally told first responders there were two teenagers in the vehicle, but responders found out there was a third teenager who had extricated, according to Koffler.

Upon their arrival, Koffler said everyone had gotten out of the vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported and no one was brought to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.