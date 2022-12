BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun.

Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports.

Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in the 100 block of Hallowell Ln. and a BB pistol was recovered.

One of the boys was arrested for warrants, according to BPD.

An investigation is ongoing.