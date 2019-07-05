A North Carolina teen who lost her leg above the knee and suffered multiple injuries to her hand after being bitten by a shark last month is now out of the hospital.

Paige Winter was attacked at Fort Macon State Park on June 2nd.

The 17-year-old underwent multiple surgeries at Vidant Medical Center since the attack.

The Havelock Fire Department posted pictures on its Facebook page Wednesday saying, "Welcome home Paige, such an amazing young woman."

Paige Winter's father Charlie is a firefighter/paramedic with the department.

Doctors say Paige should complete physical therapy and rehabilitation within six to twelve months.