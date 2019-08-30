A truck driver passes by a stopped school bus nearly hitting a teen.

A quick thinking bus driver alerted the girl of the danger, and it was all caught on camera.

As you can see, the 15-year-old girl begins to walk across the street to her school bus last week.

But then you hear the bus driver, Shannon Banks, blowing her horn to get the girls attention.

That is when a blue pickup truck comes barreling towards her and she quickly gets out of the way.

The teen's mom says she is simply thanking God that her daughter is OK.

The driver, 42-year-old Blake Lockwood, has been arrested and is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for a school us, among other things.